Erica Fett Lifts Up Figure-Hugging Dress In Vintage-Inspired Photoshoot

On Tuesday, June 16, American cosplay model Erica Fett uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The stunning snaps were taken by the boudoir photography company, Capitol Bombshell Portraits. In the first image, Erica posed in a pink walled-room that had been decorated to resemble a 1950s living area. A vintage television, a black rotary phone, and multi-colored curtains can be seen in the background. She wore a figure-hugging black dress from the brand Hearts and Found. The garment had been unbuttoned, which showcased both her ample cleavage and black lace bra. She grasped the hem of her dress and tugged on a strand of her hair, as she flashed her beautiful smile. The tattooed model accessorized the look with statement earrings, numerous rings, and a clasped hand belt.

The Instagram star changed her location for the following photo and stood in front of two lamps placed on a credenza. She lifted up her dress with both of her hands, revealing that she was wearing a black garter belt and red garters underneath the garment. Erica gazed directly at the camera, with a shocked expression on her face.

The cosplayer tagged makeup artist and hairstylist Lynne Evans in the post, insinuating that she was hired to do Erica’s pin-up inspired look. The model’s auburn hair was styled in voluminous curls and her cosmetic application seemed to have included black eyeliner, a few coats of mascara, and red lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a candy apple red.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored fans to let her know which of the two pictures did they prefer. She explained that she was requesting her followers’ assistance in order “to figure out which to make a print.”

Many of her admirers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photoset in the comments section.

“One for me. Your smile just makes my day!” wrote one fan.

“Really like number 2, gorgeous,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few commenters stated that they were unable to choose a favorite image.

“What if [I] say 3? Because that’s them added together. Because both, [I] choose both. [Y]ou’re freakin [sic] gorgeous,” quipped a fan, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“I can’t decide because you’re perfect ugh,” added a different devotee.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.