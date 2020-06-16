Charly Jordan Shows Off Backward ‘Farmers Tan’ In Skimpy Yellow Bikini

Charly Jordan showcased her “backwards farmers tan” in a sexy new update that was shared on her popular Instagram page. The short clip captured the babe going back to her roots and strutting her stuff in some seriously sexy swimwear.

The seconds-long video started with the model walking on an impromptu catwalk that looked similar to a dock and had wooden rails on both of the model’s sides. Charly was outside in a tropical setting but did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location. However, a few other social media updates from last week were tagged in Mexico’s tourist hotspot of Tulum.

Charly looked like a modeling pro as she walked toward the camera. When she got closer to the lens, Charly turned to her side and offered fans a few different views of her killer curves. In her caption, she joked that she was rocking a backward farmer tan and also raved over how great it felt to get back into the salty water following the quarantine. She credited online retailer Fashion Nova for her skimpy swimsuit.

The American model stunned in a sexy yellow set. Her top had a traditional bandeau cut that fell low on her chest and left her shoulders and collar entirely bare. The garment was knotted in between her bust and the fabric had a little bit of movement when she walked. The clothing featured another unique detail with tight sleeves that resembled a wet suit, which was presumable the farmer’s tan feature. The underneath part of the models’ suit was tight on her hips, and the look showcased her killer abs.

Charly’s bottoms were snug on her figure, and she wore them low on her hips. The front fell a few inches below her navel showcased her tiny midsection and trim waist. Meanwhile, the cheeky cut of the suit flaunted her long and lean legs, which were also perfectly bronzed.

As mentioned in her caption, Charly wore her long, blond locks down and wet, and her salty tresses had a bit of a natural curl to them. She appeared to be makeup-free in the image but still wore her usual defined brows. In her caption, the social media star asked fans for their goals and plans and also teased the single that she would be releasing in the coming weeks.

The steamy new snap has been met with plenty of praise. So far, the post has garnered over 57,000 likes and over 320 comments in under an hour.

“The most beautiful,” one fan gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“So excited for your next single,” another fan added.

“I am trying to learn two languages. Also working on to be an ambidextrous. Best of luck with your future endeavors,” a third fan wrote.