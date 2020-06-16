‘General Hospital’ Star Nancy Lee Grahn Shares Sweet Photo, Says ‘I Waited A Long Time For Moments Like This’

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn seems to be making the most of her time away from the set. On Monday, she shared a sweet photo on her Instagram page and her fans were thrilled to see it.

The photo that Nancy shared showed her on a beach, snuggled between her daughter and her fiance. It looked like it was a bit windy and cold, but the actress didn’t appear to mind one bit.

Nancy’s daughter Kate recently graduated from the University of California Thornton School of Music, and she was leaning against her mom’s side. Kate had her arms and legs pulled in close to her body, the hood of her sweatshirt over her head, seemingly signaling that she was trying to stay warm.

Nancy had one arm around Kate and she leaned on her fiance’s shoulder. She wore a blue visor and had on sunglasses along with a long-sleeved black top, black leggings, and sneakers. She had a faint smile on her face and she looked content as the photo was taken.

Next to Nancy was her fiance, musician Richard Smith. The guitarist, who also happens to be a professor at the Thornton School of Music, was dressed casually by wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, jeans, sneakers, and a sweatshirt as he sat on the sand.

The General Hospital star did not mention where it was that the trio was at this point. Some fans speculated that the group might have been on a beach in Oregon, which is where Richard is originally from.

Regardless of where they were, Nancy made it clear she was quite happy. She noted that she had waited a long time for moments just like this one. Nancy also added that the wait had been worth it.

It’s not all that often that Nancy’s fiance joins her in a public post like this. About a year ago, she generated some buzz when she seemingly suggested she might have gotten married. That wasn’t the case, but it was one of the first signs that she had a somewhat significant romantic partner.

In late December, Nancy revealed that she and Richard had gotten engaged. So far, she has not shared details about her upcoming wedding, other than to suggest that it’s coming at some point this year.

General Hospital fans loved Nancy’s beachside photo.

“I can’t tell you how much I love this photo… and the sentiment,” one follower shared.

“I’m so happy for you all,” a fan noted.

“My fave family!!!!” another follower wrote.

It’s not known yet when Nancy will be returning to the General Hospital set to resume filming, or what’s on the horizon for her character of Alexis. In the meantime, she’s enjoying some precious family time and is obviously thrilled to have the opportunity.