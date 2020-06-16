Tamra Judge Says Kelly Dodd Should Be Fired From ‘RHOC’ For Past Racist Remarks

During an Instagram Q&A with fans on Tuesday, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge said she believed current housewife Kelly Dodd should be fired for past racist remarks, Us Weekly reported.

A fan directly asked Judge if she thought Dodd should be let go, and the 52-year-old responded, “Yes I do, that ‘TMZ’ video is disgusting! Bravo shouldn’t just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point.”

The Cut Fitness owner did not indicate exactly what video she was referring to, but according to the article it may have been the clip where Dodd could be heard saying “she didn’t ‘like’ or ‘know any black guys’ while being filmed outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.”

TMZ released the footage back in 2016, and Dodd apologized for it not long after it went viral.

“I am truly embarrassed. There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone. That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly,” Dodd said in the past.

While some of Judge’s fans agreed with her about Dodd, others felt that Judge was being hypocritical considering her son Ryan Vieth has been called out multiple times for insensitive comments.

“Maybe she should look at her son first,” one person tweeted.

Another person wrote that the Bravo alum was just “trying to stay relevant.”

Bravo has been in the headlines quite a bit over the past week for firing Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules for their past racist transgressions. Since then, other Bravolebrities and fans have been calling on the network to fire additional racist cast members from some of the network’s other television programs.

Judge is not the first person to discuss Dodd potentially being axed from the long-running reality show.

As Us Weekly reported, a fan asked Dodd if a rumor they heard about her being fired was true. She responded that it was not and that she would say so if she had been dropped from RHOC.

Dodd has also been under fire quite a bit recently for repeatedly making controversial comments about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Most recently, she said that “no one is dying” of the virus in Orange County.

The 44-year-old has not yet responded to Judge’s latest remarks about her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she has been busy searching for the perfect wedding venue for her and fiancé Rick Leventhal.