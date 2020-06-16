Laci Kay Somers Teases Fans & Tugs Strings On Minuscule String Bikini

Laci Kay Somers has shared another flirty snap to her Instagram page. The buxom model knows just what her 10+ million fans like to see, and on Tuesday, she did not let them down. Her latest share featured her looking smoking hot as she teased her fans and tugged on the strings of her incredibly tiny, black string bikini.

As she is known to do, Laci flashed plenty of her smooth, bronze skin in the barely-there swimsuit. The top looked like it might have been one size too small, as her breasts appeared to be busting out of it. The triangle-shaped cups barely covered her, flashing plenty of cleavage and underboob. The bottoms sat low on her hips with side straps that tied into loopy bows.

The model’s tantalizing update was a single photo that saw her standing outside near a glass door. Behind the door, a pool table was visible. The geotag indicated that she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the photoshoot. She did not elaborate any further on her location.

Laci posed with one hip cocked to the side, showing off her curvy hips and shapely thighs. She placed one hand on her head and tugged on the side of her bikini bottoms with her other hand. She also stuck out her tongue in a flirty fashion.

The platinum-haired influencer sported a large pair of sunglasses that obscured most of her face. She wore her hair parted on the side and styled in loose waves. Because the sunglasses were so large, it was hard to see all of Laci’s makeup, but she appeared to be wearing a pink shade of lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a sparkly belly piercing.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 43,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the post’s caption, Laci left a bit of advice for her followers while also plugging her personal website.

“Making it hard to focus on anything else lol,” joked one follower.

“The most brutal body on Instagram,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You look beautiful @lacikaysomers and your bikini body always looks nice and ripped. Have a healthy week sweetheart,” commented a third fan.

“Drop dead gorgeous as always,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Laci’s content may not be for everyone, but her fans seem to appreciate her racy style. Not too long go, she showed off her pert derrière in a G-string while wearing a sheer crop top, which her followers also loved.