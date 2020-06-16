Madison Beer Apologizes For Her Remarks About The Novel ‘Lolita,’ Says She ‘Misspoke’

Madison Beer took to her Twitter account early Tuesday morning to apologize for her comments about Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel Lolita, Page Six reported earlier today.

She said that she “misspoke” and would not actually support any unsavory relationships.

i love u guys & i’m sorry. i misspoke and would never condone innaproproate relationships of any kind. i’m sincerely sorry for it seeming like i do. let me make it clear – i do not. have a good night ???? — madison beer (@madisonbeer) June 16, 2020

The controversy first began when Beer was asked about her feelings regarding the 1955 novel, which focuses on an adult man’s obsession with 12-year-old Dolores Haze.

The 21-year-old said she romanticizes the novel because, to her, “it’s about a taboo relationship, not about age.”

Her messages have since been deleted.

She also said that she liked the movie version of Lolita because it offered a “much different take,” and she “liked the storyline.”

Many people were quick to accuse the singer of supporting child abuse and pedophilia. The hashtag “#MadisonBeerIsOverParty” started trending on Twitter.

Beer defended her opinion by saying that she would “never condone pedophilia y’all… it’s a fake story and a made-up book.”

She continued to receive backlash for her comments, prompting her to re-examine her initial viewpoint and then apologize for what she said on her Twitter account.

After her initial apology, Beer responded to another fan who advised her to be cautious of how she spoke due to her massive platform and legion of young fans.

“Yes and i need to b mindful of other people’s experiences and i apologize sincerely. i’d never want to hurt anyone,” she replied.

Her apologies did not stop there. On Tuesday afternoon, Beer shared a lengthy apology note on her social media page.

In it, she acknowledged that she might have been “too flippant” in her answers about the book.

She added that she first read the book a while ago and said she should probably “revisit it and read it through a new lens.”

The remainder of her post discussed the controversial nature of Nabokov’s work and why she understood how its content could be triggering to some folks.

Her latest update has garnered tons of attention from her fans, gaining over 10,000 likes and over 2,700 responses within three hours of going live.

The replies to her statement were a mixed bag. Dozens of users commended her for speaking up and owning up to her mistakes, while others felt like she was being “fake.”

“Im glad u made a proper apology. please just think before u speak next time. i think u take some time off social media. i know this will be taking a massive toll on u,” wrote one fan.