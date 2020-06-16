Christopher Meloni’s ‘SVU’ Spin-Off ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Will Launch In The Fall

It was previously announced that Meloni would be returning to the 'Law & Order' universe in March.

Law & Order‘s latest spin-off is coming to TV screens soon. According to reporting from TV Line, NBC has revealed that Law & Order: Organized Crime, a spin-off of SVU that’s set to feature Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler, will be premiering in the Fall. The show is set to air at 10 pm on Thursdays, immediately following SVU.

In addition to revealing when the show would hit airwaves, the network also offered new details about the show’s plot. Stabler left the Special Victims Unit on SVU unit because he retired from the force. Now, it seems that Stabler returns to the NYPD “to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.”

There’s already some speculation as to who Stabler might lose that draws him back to the force. After hinting at the political context the show will fit within, the logline also suggests that Stabler may be looking for redemption when we find him on the show.

“Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler’s journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one,” the description reads.

The news of the show’s air date also comes as protests over police brutality continue across much of the country. The show’s logline seems to suggest that its writers are preparing to address those protests.

“The city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning,” the logline reads.

The news that Organized Crime will reckon, in some form, with the protests that have been happening across the country, comes after SVU showrunner Warren Leight suggested in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that shows about police will have to reckon with the moment the country is in. In the interview, Leight said that it may be harder for police on his show to figure out what the right thing to do is. He also said that the show’s characters will understand why.

The decision to push forward and air Organized Crime in the Fall comes as several police shows have already been canceled in the wake of the protests. Cops, which had been on the air since 1989, ended its run in response to the protests, and Live PD, which was also facing a controversy around filming and not airing a police custody death, was canceled by A&E.