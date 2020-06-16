Instagram Model Lexi Kai Shows Off Her Ridiculous Curves In Tiny Bodysuit

Fitness model Lexi Kai put her curvaceous figure on full display for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she uploaded five photos in a small bodysuit, and showed off her assets and backside from different angles.

Lexi posed outside a store while holding a frozen treat in a cup for each of the pics. She had her long blond hair tied up with her bangs parted at the front, and a miniature pink umbrella behind her left ear. The model rocked a tight-fitting grey bodysuit with a plunging neckline and short bottoms. Lexi tagged popular retailer, Fashion Nova, in the post. The piece hugged onto her curvy backside and accentuated her ample cleavage.

In the first snap, the 23-year-old faced the camera while holding up her frozen treat. Lexi flashed a giant smile as fans were treated to a shot of her hourglass figure. She crossed her legs in front of her body, and slightly leaned to the side which helped further embellish her curves. For the second photo, she stood against a wall and looked off-camera. This shot showcased her generous bust.

The Colorado native had her back to the camera in the third pic. She turned her body to the left and this offered viewers a glimpse of her toned derriere. In the next slide, Lexi continued to show off her round bottom. This shot was similar to the previous, but she tilted her head back and laughed while holding the cup. For the final snap, Lexi faced the lens while holding her left hand up to the umbrella behind her ear.

Many of the fitness model’s 749,000 Instagram followers took notice of the spicy photos, and more than 10,000 of them slapped the “like” button. Lexi received over 360 comments as her replies were swarmed with heart emoji. Several models including Luz Elena Echeverria praised Lexi in the comment section.

“Awesome shots as always superstar vibes,” a follower wrote while adding a ‘100’ emoji.

“Okay you’re so pretty,” a female follower replied.

“Beautiful pictures. I hope that you enjoyed the ice cream,” a fan commented.

“These pics scream ‘Spring is here!'” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Lexi flaunted her booty in a thong one-piece. She added three photos where she stood next to a flower mural outside. The body-hugging piece wrapped around her fit physique, as she gave fans two snaps from the back and one from the front. That post earned over 8,700 likes and 380 comments.