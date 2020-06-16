Angeline Varona Strips Down To Barely-There Sheer Lingerie In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Angeline Varona took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 16, to share a brand-new snap with her 2.6 million followers. In her latest share, the 27-year-old model showcased her incredibly fit figure in an ultra-revealing black lingerie set.

Angeline had the photoshoot inside her Florida home. The photographer was none other than the Miami-based professional photographer, Yoan’s Playground. It was hard to determine which part of the house she was photographed as the background was blurry. However, the room she was in was well-lit, making the area conducive for indoor photography.

She posed in front of a mirror, showing a glimpse of her toned backside and perky booty. She looked into the looking glass, seemingly checking out herself. She grabbed the ends of her hair with her left hand and raised her other hand to the side of her face.

Angeline rocked a barely-there black bra-and-panty combo. The bra featured classic balconette cups made of sheer fabric. The undergarment hardly contained her voluptuous chest that her underboob was noticeable in the shot. It boasted a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage, which was prominent due to the brassiere’s tight fit.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms. The thong’s fabric seemed thicker and not see-through, unlike the top. The narrow waistline accentuated her toned midsection, and the high cut helped elongate her legs. The panties also highlighted her round derrière, although not visible from the angle.

Angeline wore her dark brown hair in a side part, letting its long strands hung over her shoulder. She accessorized with a dainty choker necklace and her flashy engagement ring. For the occasion, she enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a high-coverage foundation, darkened eyebrows, thick black mascara, and eyeliner. She presumably added a hint of blush on her cheeks, glowing highlighter on some parts of her face, and red lipstick with a satin finish on her lips.

In the caption, she wrote something vague and credited her photographer, as well as the photo editor. As of this writing, Angeline’s social media upload garnered more than 33,200 likes and over 430 comments. Her avid admirers and some fellow models dropped compliments with many telling her how hot she looked. Some followers were left speechless with her sheer display of skin, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts.

“Easily one of your best pics ever!” one of her fans wrote.

“You are perfect. You don’t need photoshop,” gushed another follower.

“Okay, I think this is the hottest pic I have ever seen of you!!!” added a third admirer.