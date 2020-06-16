Angela Simmons Gets Intense During Boxing Workout, Says She’s ‘Always Grinding’

Angela Simmons is changing things up a little bit with her workouts and her fans are anxious to see more. The Growing Up Hip Hop star shared a new video on her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon and she said there is more on the way.

Those who follow Angela know that she works out hard and challenges herself by doing a number of different types of exercises. In her caption for this new post, she acknowledged that she hasn’t been sharing as much as usual in terms of workout videos. However, she promised that she’ll get back into the habit of showing her fans what she’s doing to get fit and she declared that she is always grinding.

In this case, Angela was outdoors with personal trainer and boxer Simeon “Candyman” Hardy. She said it felt good to be training with him, and she noted that she’s doing her best to get in safe workouts without a gym during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The short video clip that Angela shared showed her in an open park area doing some boxing moves with Candyman. She wore brightly-colored striped leggings and yellow sneakers along with a loose-fitting top. She had her dark curls pulled back away from her face, styled into what appeared to be a loose bun. She also wore a wide white headband to keep the wisps of hair out of her face.

As is often the case with her workout posts, Angela ended her caption with her “Bought not Built” hashtags.

Candyman shared a couple of Instagram posts on his page highlighting this one-on-one workout with Angela too. He quipped in one caption that they were savages, and Angela used a faint blurb of the popular Megan Thee Stallion song “Savage” in her video.

Angela’s 6.6 million Instagram followers had plenty to say about this outdoor boxing workout, as the video was viewed more than 15,000 times in the first hour after the Growing Up Hip Hop star first posted it. She also received a number of comments praising her efforts and providing tips on how to improve her boxing skills.

“That’s some real skills sheesh I’m scared lol,” one follower joked.

“Somebody got some hands,” a fan detailed.

“Great job Angela keep grinding,” another follower urged.

A number of Angela’s other recent Instagram posts have shown how well her workouts have paid off. She flaunted her stunning curves in a romper in one recent photo, and she caught some sun while on the beach in others. Fans seemed to enjoy seeing her working out somewhere other than her apartment and they will be eager to see what else she has in store for them.