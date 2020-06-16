Mike Pence Calls ‘Panic’ Over Second Wave Of Coronavirus ‘Overblown’

Vice President Mike Pence penned an opinion editorial published on Tuesday about his belief that the “panic” over the potential next wave of coronavirus outbreak.

Pence’s editorial appeared in the Wall Street Journal as well as on the White House’s website where Pence lauded the leadership of President Donald Trump and his administration, saying that it was through his “courage and compassion” that our healthcare system is even stronger now than it was before the worldwide pandemic.

The vice president took aim at media outlets who have been extensive in their coverage of the potential for a “second wave” of COVID-19 outbreaks, saying that the coverage neglects to inform Americans on how much progress healthcare professionals have made in fighting the illness.

“While talk of an increase in cases dominates cable news coverage, more than half of states are actually seeing cases decline or remain stable,” Pence said.

“Every state, territory and major metropolitan area, with the exception of three, have positive test rates under 10%. Lost in the coverage is the fact that today less than 6% of Americans tested each week are found to have the virus.”

Vice President @Mike_Pence: We've made great progress as a nation on fighting the coronavirus, we're going to safely re-open our country pic.twitter.com/YZPaIsLTpa — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 16, 2020

According to the vice president, media outlets have cultivated fear in the minds of the American people, when in fact, the administration has made positive moves to turn the tide of the viral outbreak.

Pence stated that they have been successful in slowing the spread of COVID-19, caring for the highest risk patients, created a foundation for future potential virus outbreak, and saved countless lives in the process.

“That’s a cause for celebration, not the media’s fear mongering.”

The vice president cited the sharp decrease in daily mortality rates from just this time last month and reminded Americans of what some scientists predicted would be the death rate, which was almost seven times what it actually is today.

Pence reminded readers that in addition to the roughly 500,000 tests per day that are being performed to screen for COVID-19, the Strategic National Stockpile along with the hospitals they partner with, have been able to massively increase their medical equipment, some of which has been depleted since the H1N1 outbreak of 2009.

Pence ended his editorial by reminding Americans that their greatest strength was resilenced and sacrifice.

“We’ve slowed the spread, we’ve cared for the most vulnerable, we’ve saved lives, and we’ve created a solid foundation for whatever challenges we may face in the future.”

Pence’s words echoed what the president told reporters just days ago, as The Inquisitr reported. Trump and his administration have blamed the increase of cases that have been seen, on the sheer number of tests being performed every week.

While there are still some hot spots of viral activity, the president assured reporters that those would be taken care of in the coming weeks.