Gwen Stefani Returning To ‘The Voice’ For Season 19

Stefani will be taking over for Nick Jonas, who joined the coaches panel in season 18.

Gwen Stefani will be reprising her role as a coach on The Voice for season 19, Entertainment Tonight reported. The 50-year-old will be returning to the iconic red swivel chairs alongside her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, who has been a coach on the NBC series since its premiere in 2011, as well as John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Stefani’s return to The Voice was announced on the show’s official social media accounts just moments ago but has already been met with considerable excitement from fans.

“Awesome!! Love all the coaches, but Kelly & Gwen rock!!” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Gwen brings such a happy, positive vibe to the show and we all need that so badly right now! Very glad she is back,” said another viewer on Twitter in response to the news.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer will be taking over for Nick Jonas, who filled in for her during season 18 of the popular competition show while she completed her Just A Girl residency in Las Vegas. As of this writing, Jonas has not yet addressed his reasons for leaving the program, however, the star seems to be quite busy putting out new music with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas for their band, The Jonas Brothers. Per Hollywood Reporter, he is also slated to star as the lead in the upcoming action film The Blacksmith, which is set to begin production later this year.

Stefani’s previous stint on the popular singing competition was for its 17th season in 2019 following the departure of Adam Levine, who was another original member of the program’s coaching panel. The No Doubt singer also served as a coach for seasons 7, 9, and 12, and was brought in as a mentor in seasons 8 and 10. She also made a surprise appearance with her beau during last season’s finale, which was hosted remotely due to COVID-19. The pair, who have been quarantining together throughout the coronavirus pandemic, performed their duet “Nobody But You.”

Stefani is the only member of the season 19 coaching panel that has not yet had a team member win the competition series. Shelton secured his seventh win of the series last season with team member Todd Tilgham. Clarkson has achieved three wins during her five seasons on the show. Legend has just one win since joining the coaches panel in season 16.

Season 19 of The Voice is set to return to NBC this fall with a two-hour block on Monday from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, and a one hour block on Tuesdays from 8 to 9 p.m. ET.