Elizabeth Loaiza Flaunts Cleavage In Bustier Crop Top On The Rooftop

Elizabeth Loaiza looked stunning in her latest Instagram photo. She rocked a bustier crop top and black panties in a daring outdoor location. She showed plenty of skin and her fans flocked to view the sexy pic.

The model updated her social media pages to showcase her risqué pic. She flaunted her amazing body on the rooftop of a building overlooking the city.

The former Miss Mundo Colombia beauty pageant winner looked smoking hot in a form-fitting bustier crop top. The black top had a sweetheart neckline that exposed her voluminous cleavage that seemed ready to pop out from its confines. It also had wide-set chain straps across her shoulders.

The top ended just below her ribcage and showed off her tiny midriff. She flaunted her toned stomach and minuscule waist in the sexy outfit.

Elizabeth’s black panties revealed her slim hips. It also featured a chain which rested on her hips.

Elizabeth styled her hair in a high ponytail and allowed her long blond hair to cascade down her shoulder. This exposed her beautiful face and the stud earrings that she was wearing. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of natural-looking makeup that emphasized her cheekbones and lips.

The social media chose an urban location for her shoot. She stood on a rooftop with a redbrick wall just behind her. In the background, Elizabeth had a panoramic view of the city that was sprawled beneath a cloudy sky.

In the image, Elizabeth faced the camera. She locked her gaze on the lens and parted her lips. She wore sunglasses and tilted her head to the side as if challenging the lens. It also appeared as if she was taking off the bottoms that she wore over the panties.

Elizabeth often engages with her fans on Instagram. Most of them were excited about her new offering and rushed to the comments section to offer their thoughts. While most posted heart, flame, and other emoji, others waxed lyrical.

One of Elizabeth’s fans called her the “cutest babe” while another thought that she was “beautiful.”

The 31-year-old mother-of-one has amassed a staggering following. She commands 1.9 million fans on Instagram alone and has had great success in the modeling world. As far as being a social media influencer, Elizabeth knows how to pique the interest of her fans and keep them entertained.

This pic, for example, has already sparked some excitement among her followers. It seemed as if they loved her provocative outfit and the location of the shoot. It has garnered more than likes since it went live, attesting to the fact that Elizabeth’s fans still find her relevant.