Sommer Ray Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lace-Up Leather Pants

On Tuesday, June 16, American model Sommer Ray uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post, that consisted of five photos, for her 24.9 million followers to enjoy.

The stunning snaps showed the 23-year-old standing in what appears to be a hotel hallway. She sizzled in a light blue long-sleeved satin crop top and a pair of lace-up leather pants that left little to the imagination. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sultry look with numerous rings and a pair of sparkling nude heels that accentuated her long, lean legs.

In the first image, the model stood with her shoulders back and rested one of her hands on a wall. She stood in the middle of the hallway for the following photo. She appeared to be walking toward the photographer, as she placed her finger in her mouth. The third and fourth snap showed Sommer posing with her hands to her side. She turned her body in the final photo, showing off her muscular derriere. The Instagram star looked over her shoulder and gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

For the photoshoot, the bombshell styled her wavy hair in space buns and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She made her gorgeous green eyes pop with an application of what appears to be brown eyeshadow and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the 2001 film Legally Blonde.

Many of Sommer’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Most gorgeous female in the whole world!!!” wrote one fan.

“SO CUTE,” said a different devotee, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’re the most beautiful person ever,” remarked another follower.

“You are so pretty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Sommer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to a few of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 450,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits.