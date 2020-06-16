Tammy Hembrow Is ‘Sweeter Than Honey’ In Low-Cut Top

Tammy Hembrow delighted fans with another sexy set of snaps that flaunted her killer curves. The new post consisted of two images that have proven to be a massive hit with her 11 million-plus fans.

The first image in the series showed the model posed directly in the center of the frame. She did not use a geotag to indicate her location, but the picture looked like it was taken at her home. The area behind the Aussie babe featured a tan wall and a plush Hello Kitty lounger with a matching pillow. The image was cropped below her waist, but it still gave fans a teasing view of her figure.

The model gazed off to the side and had her lips slightly parted. She rested one hand near her side and extended the other in front as if she was snapping the photo. Tammy rocked a white babydoll top that looked even brighter against her bronze complexion. The garment had a U-neckline that left her tanned collar uncovered. The two sides of her bust were connected by a set of ties that fell past her voluptuous chest.

The perimeter of the shirt was outlined with a beautiful lace fabric that added another feminine element to the piece. The garment also had capped sleeves that were tight on Tammy’s biceps. In the second photo, the model raised her arm near her chest and flaunted her manicured nails that were painted in alternating pink and blue colors. The YouTuber did not add any additional accessories to her outfit, ensuring that fans were not distracted.

Tammy styled her platinum blond locks with a deep side part and her hair arched over her forehead and past her shoulders. She went all out with her application of glam and appeared to line her brows with dark filler that matched the color of her roots. Tammy lined her cheeks with a light blush and a shimmery highlighter and she also added what looked like a light pink shadow on her eyelids. Tammy extended her lashes with a few thick coats of mascara and also wore a gloss that helped to accentuate her plump pout.

In her caption, the babe kept it simple and wrote “sweeter than honey.” The post has amassed over 293,000 likes and 1,400 comments overnight.

“Babe you sweeter than a choccy sundae from McDonald’s,” one follower wrote alongside a few smiley face emoji.

“DROP DEAD GORGEOUS,” another Instagrammer raved.

“That’s great and I wish you a nice day, dear Tammy,” a third chimed in.