‘RHONY’ Star Leah McSweeney Responds After Luann De Lesseps Disses Her Apartment

Leah McSweeney is clapping back.

Leah McSweeney is reacting to Luann de Lesseps‘ negative comments about her New York City apartment.

After watching as her co-star and friend dissed her place on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York City by throwing shade at the humble pad, Leah addressed Luann’s dig while appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen.

“I didn’t take it really personally because I love my home,” Leah explained of her thoughts on Luann’s diss, as reported by Bravo’s Style & Living on June 15. “I didn’t really get offended by it, to be honest.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Luann was asked for her thoughts on Leah’s apartment during an episode of Season 12 weeks ago. In response, Luann asked her producer if they really wanted to know before stating that she loves “how humble” Leah is.

As Style & Living explained, Leah also addressed her co-star’s comments during an interview with Bravo.com, noting that when it comes to differing opinions, she does her best not to take anything to heart, especially when the negative comments being made are about materialistic things, such as her home or style.

“You can make fun of my outfit, just don’t come for my character, you know what I mean? I don’t even care,” she shared.

Leah went on to say that her and Luann’s styles are simply different due to the areas they live in. As she explained, she doesn’t think that Luann understands the typical style of a Financial District apartment. After all, they are a far cry from the Upper East Side townhouse that Luann is likely used to.

The outlet went on to reveal that while Leah has said on a number of occasions that she loves her apartment, SPIFF, a New York-based home organizing company, shared a series of posts to its Instagram Stories last week in which they seemingly suggested that Leah was on the move.

“New place is coming together for [Leah],” they wrote in one caption.

Then, in another, they added the hashtag, “Moving Day.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Leah has been feuding with Ramona Singer in recent weeks and earlier this month, after Ramona attempted to prevent her sister from joining them on a trip to Rhode Island, Leah slammed both Ramona and her daughter, Avery Singer, for taking aim at her behavior by reminding Ramona that she’s been exhibiting embarrassing behavior for the past several years.