‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Tries To Escape, Ben & Marlena Search For Gwen

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, June 17, 2020 reveal that the mid-week episode will be full of drama.

According to Soap Hub, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will begin to realize that her life is in danger and that she may not have much time left. Fans will remember that Gabi was taken hostage by some thugs who are looking to collect an important item from Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash).

The men believed Gabi to be Jake’s wife and kidnapped her in hopes of getting Jake to give them the item in exchange for her safe return. However, Jake doesn’t have what the kidnappers want, and he’s been scrambling to try to figure out the situation while dodging the police.

On Wednesday, Gabi will decide that she needs to figure out an escape plan if she ever wants to get home and see her family again. Gabi will attempt to get away from her captors, but it seems that she won’t be successful and the clock continues to tick on the dangerous situation.

Viewers know that Jake’s ex-girlfriend, Gwen, currently has that item that the men want. Recently, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) told Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) that she knew where to find Gwen, which was at Bayview Sanitarium.

Ben and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) decided to head to the mental hospital to look for Gwen. However, they found out that she was no longer staying at the facility. Now, they’ll be searching for the woman who could hold Gabi’s life in her hands.

In addition, Jake will also be doing his own search. He needs to find Gwen quickly if he has any chance of getting Gabi back alive. It will be a race against the clock as many Salem members do their best to get Gabi home safely.

Meanwhile, Ciara will come up with a plan to help Jake. The pair will try to figure out how to resolve their problems while the police keep a close eye on him.

Elsewhere in Salem, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will surprise his wife Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) with a romantic dinner at the DiMera mansion.

The pair of have been taking care of their grandchildren Thomas and Charlotte while their daughter Abigail and her husband Chad are in Florida in hopes of getting Abby the medical care she needs. So, Jack will decide that they need to make some time for themselves by setting up a sweet dinner date.