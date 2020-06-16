Yanita Yancheva Poses Topless In Matching Black Bottoms With Slovakian Model Lucia Javorčeková

The models posed in an embrace with one another.

Yanita Yancheva knows how powerful appreciating other women can be. In her latest Instagram post, the model shared a photo of herself posed topless with Slovakian model Lucia Javorčeková. The photo featured both models wearing black bikini bottoms and nothing else. They have posed with their stomachs touching, highlighting their breasts while placing their arms artfully over one another.

In the photo, both models were standing in water, with only their upper bodies and rear ends visible. Yanita had her arms up over her chest, and her forearms were resting partially on Lucia’s breasts. Lucia, meanwhile, had positioned her arms on Yanita’s hips. Both women looked directly at the camera with their lips slightly parted.

Their hair in the photo was also wet, matching the tropical aesthetic of the photo as a whole. While Yanita was rocking her usual blonde locks, Lucia’s hair was a dark brown in the photo. Both women also had water on the skin, as if they’d recently submerged themselves.

In spite of their wet skin, both women still appeared to have some makeup on. Yanita looked like she was wearing eyeliner, mascara, and eye shadow, as well as foundation and blush. Lucia’s face appeared to be similarly made up. In the caption, Yanita wrote about the power of appreciating other women.

The photo, which was also shared to Lucia’s Instagram page, has been liked thousands of times by Yanita’s 1.6 million followers. Her follower also left more than 730 comments appreciating the beauty of both models.

“So much perfection in one photo,” one user wrote.

“Perfect picture. You both look amazing,” another remarked.

Other users wondered why they hadn’t been invited on Yanita and Lucia’s trip to the tropics.

“If you had bought me along with you guys, I would have appreciated that power as well,” one commenter wrote.

“Room for 1 more in there??” another asked.

In her previous posts, Yanita has shown that she’s just as comfortable posing alone as she is with another person. In the past, she’s taken photos with Tavi Castro, her boyfriend of several years. In other posts, though, she’s featured alone. In one post from May, the model posed in a pink bikini that offered a great view of her ripped abdominal muscles. In the post, Yanita is leaned casually against a tree as she gave her followers a small hint of cleavage. Since it was published last month, the post has been liked thousands of times and has received more than 280 comments.