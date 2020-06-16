Alexa Collins Sizzles In Blue Lingerie: ‘At-Home Attire’

Alexa Collins knows how to keep her Instagram followers coming back for more. With regular updates that show her scantily clad in a variety of sexy outfits, it is no wonder that she boasts a following of almost 1 million users. On Tuesday, the blond model flaunted her incredible figure in a revealing set of blue lace lingerie.

Alexa’s post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, consisted of a single snapshot that featured her standing in her home, next to a wall. The photo was cropped just above her knees. She indicated that the titillating getup was something she might regularly wear around the house.

The lace was a shade of royal blue, which popped against her bronzed skin. The bra featured underwire half cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. A satin ribbon underneath the cups gave the bra a feminine look. The panties were also lace, with satin ribbons serving as side straps. Small ring details on the front drew the eye to her lower abdomen.

The popular influencer faced the camera while she stood with one hip cocked to the side. The pose put her hourglass shape, curvy hips, and toned thighs on display. She held her right hand on her right thigh while she gave the camera a slight smile.

Alexa wore her long, blond locks parted slightly off-center and styled straight over her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include a skin-smoothing foundation, smoky eye shadow, and thick eyelashes. She sported a rose shade on her lips, and her cheeks looked to be contoured. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a chunky ring. She also wore a taupe polish on her nails.

In the caption, she tagged PrettyLittleThing for the sexy set.

Judging by the amount of flame and heart emoji left in the comments section, many of her fans were delighted with the snapshot.

“You are so beautiful and your body is a dream,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Wow this is amazing looking so sexy. Gorgeous. Kisses,” wrote a second follower.

“Very beautiful, sizzling hot and super sexy!” a third fan chimed in.

“You are so sexy in blue,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Alexa has been known to thrill her fans with snaps that show her wearing all kinds of revealing clothing, and she looks incredible in all of it. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in an orange-and-white animal-print bikini.