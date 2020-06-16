Martin Gugino, 75-Year-Old Buffalo Protestor Pushed By Police, Reportedly Unable To Walk & Has Fractured Skull

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who was shoved by the police while protesting George Floyd’s death, has received serious injuries as a result of his fall. On Tuesday, Gugino’s lawyer spoke with CNN and shared some new details about her client’s condition.

Gugino’s attorney, Kelly Zarcone, recently detailed that her client had suffered a brain injury as a result of his June 4 fall at a protest in Buffalo, New York. Zarcone spoke with the media outlet on Tuesday to disclose that his injuries from that fall are still quite serious.

She said she is not at liberty to elaborate on her client’s condition, but she was able to confirm he suffered a skull fracture in that fall. He is facing some other difficult injuries as well.

“While he is not able to walk yet, we were able to have a conversation before he became too tired. He is appreciative of all of the concern about him but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself,” Zarcone explained.

Gugino is currently in a rehabilitation facility and his attorney said she did not anticipate much change in his condition this week.

“I think it’s very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me,” Gugino detailed in a message that Zarcone included in her statement.

CNN noted that two officers have entered pleas of not guilty in relation to the incident. Robert McCabe, 32, and Aaron Torgalski, 39, face charges of second-degree assault as a result of the incident. They both were released on their own recognizance without needing to post bail.

At the time of this writing, both Torgalski and McCabe have been suspended without pay.

The incident was captured earlier this month on video by a bystander and it quickly went viral. The mayor of Buffalo initially referred to Gugino as an instigator and agitator and President Donald Trump alleged that he was an “ANTIFA provocateur.”

Zarcone did not elaborate on Gugino’s inability to walk nor on how long doctors think that may last. At this point, Gugino has not personally been doing media interviews. He and his lawyer maintain that at this stage, his focus is on his recovery.

Since Floyd’s death, protests have broken out worldwide. Over the course of the past few weeks, a number of incidents similar to Gugino’s have been seen in various cities.

However, this specific situation seemed to prompt an especially intense reaction from people due to Gugino’s age. Reports suggest that tensions continue to run high in Buffalo as a result of the incident and people will most likely be following both Gugino’s recovery and the legal proceedings for the officers involved closely.