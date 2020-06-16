‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Is Hunting For A Wedding Venue With Fiancé Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd wants to get married in October.

Kelly Dodd continues to talk about her potential October wedding, despite the ongoing concerns over COVID-19 and the potential second wave of the pandemic, and recently, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member was seen scouting a potential venue for her and Rick Leventhal’s big day in Florida.

On June 15, The Sun revealed that Kelly was seen checking out the luxury beachfront resort, The Breakers, in Palm Beach, Florida, where actress and America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara married Joe Manganiello in 2015, and along the way, she shared a number of video clips with her fans and followers on her Instagram Stories.

In one video, Kelly showcased an elegant ballroom that featured a gold-tiled ceiling. In another, several large chandeliers were seen hanging from the banquet center, where a grand fireplace was also seen.

According to the report, Kelly brought her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie, and her soon-to-be-husband Rick along for the trip.

“Isn’t this pretty you guys? Do you like it here? Who doesn’t love Palm Beach,” Kelly asked her fellow guests.

“Do you want to get married here?” Kelly added in a comment made to her young daughter.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen, Kelly and Rick traveled to Florida last week to celebrate Jolie’s graduation from middle school and had been spending time in Key West before traveling north to Palm Beach.

In addition to taking interest in The Breakers, Kelly has also expressed interest in tying the knot at the Ritz-Carlton resort in Naples, which is located on the west side of Florida.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kelly opened up about her ideal wedding location during an interview with Hollywood Life in March. However, at the time, the longtime reality star, who split from former husband Michael Dodd in 2017, wasn’t thinking Florida. Instead, she had her sights set on a venue in Napa, California.

After admitting that she hadn’t started planning quite yet because she was too overwhelmed with everything else she was doing, Kelly revealed she was planning to scout venues in Napa for her potential wedding on October 10 of this year.

“We want to make that happen. Even if we go to the justice of the peace and do it and then have a party later, we really want that number,” Kelly explained.

Kelly and Rick announced their engagement in November of last year after dating for just over three months.