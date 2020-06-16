Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump On Coronavirus, Says ‘Do Your Job’

Joe Biden took to Twitter this morning to call out President Donald Trump over the coronavirus pandemic. The former Vice President’s comments came on a day when Trump also repeated his belief that COVID-19 would disappear on its own without a vaccine.

“This virus won’t just go away because you want it to, Mr. President. It’s time for you to step up and do your job,” tweeted Biden.

Biden’s harsh words for his likely opponent in the November presidential election garnered a lot of attention on the popular social media network. More than 88,500 accounts hit the like button while almost 15,000 users retweeted the former Vice President. Plus, nearly 5,000 people took the time to comment on the tweet.

“No, it’s time for him to step down and let YOU do his job,” declared on supporter of Biden.

Many of those who replied felt Biden was onto something with the criticism while others spoke out against him because he has spent a lot of his time since March at home conducting his campaign from his basement.

“He doesn’t know how to do his job, all he does is tweet,” wrote U.S. Army combat veteran, David Weissman, who regularly speaks out against the president via his Twitter account.

“It’s time for you to leave your basement & humiliate yourself every time you open your mouth,” admonished conservative consultant Arthur Schwartz.

Some accounts also replied with charts showing how the United States graph of COVID-19 cases compares with other countries’ figures, and the said that Trump was not doing his job when it came to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, others insisted that the virus is here to stay and claimed that it has a 96 percent survival rate.

More than once since the U.S. has dealt with the pandemic, President Trump has expressed his belief that it would go away on its own, even once famously predicting that it would disappear in April. However, it has not gone away yet, and some areas are seeing troubling signs of cases increasing after the Memorial Day holiday and the protests following George Floyd’s death while in the custody of now-former Minneapolis police officers.

According to a Vanity Fair report, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are struggling to explain away the spikes in infections. President Trump appeared to blame the increases on testing, stating that if the country stopped testing, then it would have few cases. Meanwhile, Pence told governors that the increases are due to increased testing, even though that is not the case.