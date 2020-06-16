‘Siesta Key’ Star Juliette Porter Says Ex-Boyfriend Alex’s New Relationship Won’t Last Even With A Baby

The MTV star makes a dire prediction for her ex-boyfriend's new life as a family man.

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter does not have high hopes for her ex-boyfriend Alex Kompthecras’ relationship with Alyssa Salerno.

Days after her ex welcomed his first child, a baby girl named Alessi, with his new girlfriend, Juliette said Alex wasn’t looking to get into a new relationship following their own split last year.

“I don’t [think the relationship will last],” Juliette told Entertainment Tonight.”I know that he never wanted to date in the first place. He didn’t want to be in a relationship. Him and I just got out of a relationship [and] it’s not healthy to jump back into something, let alone have a baby with a person you’ve been dating for a couple months.”

Juliette added that she doesn’t know if Alex and Alyssa are in love now but she reiterated that she doesn’t think he’s ready to settle down. The Siesta Key star did say she thinks Alex will be a good dad.

“I think that he will be a great father. He loves kids,” Juliette said. “I just wonder [if] he may not be fully available as a father should be, because that’s a full-time job if you want to do it properly, and I would be interested to see if he really does commit. I don’t know if he’s going to completely commit to [Alyssa] — I don’t think he will.”

Siesta Key fans know that Alex has a history of infidelity and he allegedly even cheated on his baby mama with Juliette. T A promo for the back half of the third season of the MTV reality show even show Juliette calling Alyssa to taunt her by telling her she slept with Alex “several” times while they were in Nashville for a group trip.

Juliette told ET she does regret being a “mean girl” toward Alyssa. She explained that she was “pushed to the edge” by Alex, who was lying to and manipulating both of them.

Juliette previously told Us Weekly that she thinks Alex started dating his childhood friend Alyssa because he was jealous that she briefly dated Bachelorette alum, Robby Hayes.

The Siesta Key narrator also told ET that when the new couple announced their pregnancy in December, just months after she and Alex ended things for good, it was difficult for her to process. Juliette previously said the reality is that Alex “knocked up his rebound.” She added that if things don’t work out for Alex and Alyssa, she won’t be around for him. The reality star said she’s 22 and doesn’t have any desire “to be a stepmother.”

Despite Juliette’s prediction, new family photos posted on Alex and Alyssa’s Instagram pages paint a happy picture. The Siesta Key couple appear to be very much in love and ready to start their new life as parents to baby Alessi.