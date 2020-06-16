Dolly Castro Shows Off Pert Derriere In Tiny Daisy Dukes

On Tuesday, June 16, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro shared a sizzling snap with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 35-year-old standing on a balcony with glass railing overlooking a beautiful beach. While the exact location of the photoshoot was unspecified, the post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Dolly turned slightly away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. She arched her back and bent one of her knees, as she looked off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile.

Dolly wore a striped crop top and a pair of tiny denim shorts that left little to the imagination. The distressed Daisy Dukes put her pert derriere on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The Instagram star also had on yellow wedge heels that accentuated her long, lean legs. She finished off the look with a watch.

The mother-of-one styled her long locks in tousled curls and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, voluminous lashes, highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the photo was taken at an earlier date and stated that she would like to be able to visit Turk and Caicos again. She then proceeded to ask her followers to tell her where they would like to travel.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I would love to go to Turk & Caicos,” wrote one commenter.

“Aruba. Just need a private cabana to myself and I’m good,” added another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are a beautiful woman,” gushed a fan.

“You are goals,” said a different devotee, adding both a heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

Dolly engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. Recently, she uploaded a picture in which she wore skintight activewear from the brand 1st Phorm. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.