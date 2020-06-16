‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reveals She Gained 10 Pounds Amid ‘Wellness Journey’

Amber Portwood is trying to be the healthiest version of herself.

Amber Portwood is feeling a lot better now that she’s focusing her time and energy on getting to a healthy place in her life.

Following her highly publicized allegedly assault and split from former boyfriend Andrew Glennon, the father of her youngest child, 2-year-old son James, the Teem Mom OG star is on a wellness journey that recently led her to put on an additional 10 pounds.

According to a June 15 report from People magazine, Amber shared the news of her weight gain on Monday with her fans and followers on Instagram with a positive message about the beautiful human beings who are following her that assured her longtime supports that she’s doing much better than she was not too long ago.

With the post, Amber included a selfie in which she was seen showing off her figure in a tight and very low-cut tank top.

Continuing on to her online audience members, Amber said that she’s been working on herself harder than she ever has and looks forward to more improvement and progress in the future.

As Teen Mom OG fans well know, Amber’s journey isn’t only about her physical state and weight. It’s also about how she feels mentally after struggling with her mental health for the past several years, including bouts with her bipolar disorder and suicidal thoughts.. So, when she mentioned her mental health community in her post and encouraged them to be healthy as they continue to grow, she likely took no one by surprise.

As People magazine explained to readers, Amber hasn’t been sharing much of anything on social media in recent months as she continues to focus on being the best version of herself and according to her latest post, her Instagram hiatus seems to have led to the positive change she was looking for.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Amber announced in November of last year on Instagram that she was handing over her account in an effort to shield herself from the ongoing negativity and criticism she’s faced from her online haters and trolls.

“Last photo with me and this beautiful little lady yesterday. I’m going to hand over my Instagram so I won’t have to worry about negativity and to move forward in a positive light. You can still contact me though. I will get certain messages,” she told her followers at the time.

With her post, Amber included a photo of herself and her daughter Leah, 11, who she shares with former boyfriend Gary Shirley.