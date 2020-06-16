Kelly Ripa Admits She’s Wearing Beach Cover-Ups To Film ‘Live’ Now, Celebrates Her Daughter’s Birthday

The host discussed plans for celebrating her daughter Lola's 19th birthday.

Kelly Ripa is prioritizing comfort during the quarantine. According to People, the Live host said on Tuesday’s show that she’s now wearing beach cover-ups to tape the show from home. She admitted that the striped, black-and-white top she had on was actually a cover-up.

“I’m wearing a literal beach cover-up as clothes now. I just slip that over my nightgown. That’s what I’m doing,” Ripa said.

The news comes after the host admitted last month that she had been wearing caftans every day while she was stuck in the house. Ripa also told co-host Ryan Seacrest that the virus had impacted the family’s plans to celebrate their daughter Lola’s 19th birthday. They’ll be getting sushi to go and eating a homemade red velvet cake.

Ripa also got sentimental with Seacrest, saying that she couldn’t believe her daughter was already 19. She said that the years have gone by in the blink of an eye.

“I’m so proud of her,” the host said.

The co-hosts also discussed Lola’s one wish for her birthday: a request to sleep in. Seacrest was skeptical that that was what Ripa’s daughter really wanted, though.

“She said that to you but what she meant was, ‘Mom, I’d love for you to walk in while I’m fast asleep on a national television show and say happy birthday so America and Canada can see it all unfold,'” he said jokingly.

Upon hearing the idea, Ripa seemed to approve, saying it was a “good idea.” Fortunately for Lola, her mother didn’t act on the suggestion.

In addition to celebrating Lola’s birthday on the show, Ripa also posted a message on Instagram wishing her daughter a great birthday. The post featured a number of pictures of Lola growing up, including some adorable baby photos.

In the first image, Lola is posed against a blue locker, and the subsequent images feature her as a baby along with occasional sightings of Ripa or her husband Mark Consuelos. There are also a couple of photos of Lola as she ages.

Since it was posted earlier today, the birthday post has received thousands of likes and has more than 1,300 comments from Ripa’s 2.8 million followers. Most of the comments offer warm birthday wishes to Lola, while others talk about how much she’s grown up. Although she hasn’t beaten her mom yet, Lola has a following of her own on Instagram. Currently, she has 221,000 followers in spite of the fact that she hasn’t posted on the platform since April.