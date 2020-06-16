Jade Grobler Sizzles In A Skimpy Dark Green Bikini

Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page earlier today to share a racy snapshot. The latest update featured the Australian model in a skimpy dark green bikini, flaunting her bombshell curves.

The 22-year-old model rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit from an unnamed brand. The top boasted a deep neckline that displayed an ample amount of her cleavage, as well as tiny straps that tied over her neck. Although the straps provided support, the garment seemed stretched out from the weight of her bust. The padded triangle-style cups were tiny and barely covered her breasts.

She sported matching bikini bottoms that had high leg cuts, highlighting her curvy hips and taut tummy. The swimwear also featured a teeny tiny piece of fabric that covered her modesty. The straps that formed the waistband clung to her slim waist, securing the garment in place.

In the image, Jade was photographed outdoors, seemingly somewhere in a forest. She stood next to a wooden railing, leaning on it. She posed by slightly popping her left hip to the side, placing her right hand on the railing cap. She tilted her head slightly to the side and raised her left hand to the back of her neck. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression in her face.

The snap was presumably taken around late afternoon when the sun wasn’t as bright. The trees that surrounded the place also prevented the remaining sunlight from fully illuminating the area.

Jade wore her long blond hair down and straight, with a heavy side part. She wore her favorite turtle necklace and a string bracelet on her left arm. For the occasion, she appeared to wear minimal makeup that consisted of defined eyebrows, several coats of mascara, and light pink color on her lips.

Jade wrote a vague caption and didn’t give out any details on where the photo was taken or the brand of her bathing suit. As of this writing, the new share amassed close to 29,000 likes and received over 400 comments. Countless online admirers flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments for Jade. Many mentioned her facial features, while others raved about her incredibly toned body.

“What’s a big adventure? Trying not to get a splinter in your a**? Gorgeous nonetheless,” one of her followers commented.

“You’re so beautiful! Your body is amazing,” gushed another admirer.

“What a gorgeous body you have!! I am so jealous,” added another social media user.

“To me, you are the hottest Instagram model. This photo made me smile, believe it or not,” a fourth follower wrote.