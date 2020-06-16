Katya Elise Henry Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Tiny Thong Bikini

American model Katya Elise Henry sent fans into a frenzy once more on social media after she posted a series of sexy new images of herself on Tuesday, June 16. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 7.5 million followers, and it became a hit shortly after going live.

The 25-year-old — who is best known for her fitness regimen — photographed herself indoors, likely inside of her residence, for the three-photo slideshow. Katya took center stage as she stood directly in front of the mirror, switching between a number of poses. She emitted a sexy vibe in the images as she propped her backside out, ruffled her hair and stared directly into her phone’s screen. However, she also shared a sweet smile with the camera in the images.

Katya’s long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as it fell down to her lower back in natural-looking waves.

She also looked to be sporting a bit of makeup in the series, emphasizing her natural beauty and adding just a hint of glamour to her look. The application seemingly included sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a light pink lipstick.

Still, it was the model’s killer curves that demanded most of the attention in the shots, as she flaunted them with a very revealing bathing suit.

Her top was black and featured a bandeau-style body. The strapless garment tightly hugged her chest as it exposed a bit of cleavage.

She matched the top with a black thong bikini that left barely anything to the imagination as it flaunted nearly her entire backside. The thong also easily showed off her curvaceous hips, while their high-waisted straps drew attention to her slim core.

Katya did not include a geotag in the post. Meanwhile, in the caption, she asked her fans if they were ready for new bathing suits from Kiss My Peach Swimwear.

The sizzling update was met with a great deal approval and support from Katya’s fans, accumulating more than 50,000 likes in just the first half-hour after going live. Additionally, over 400 users also quickly took to the comments section to compliment her on her flawless figure, good looks, and bikini.

“You are the best,” one user commented.

“I love you, so beautiful,” a second follower added.

“Cutie pie,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Your body is fire,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has put her enviable physique on display in a number of sexy posts, especially as of late. On June 12, she stunned her fans after showing off her booty gains yet again in a tiny thong, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 223,000 likes so far.