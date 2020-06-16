‘The Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Admits Her Future With Garrett Yrigoyen Is Unknown Right Now: ‘I Don’t Know’

Until recently, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen of The Bachelorette seemed to be as solid as ever as a couple. They got engaged at the end of her season a couple of years ago and have been living together in California for some time now. However, it sounds as if things have taken a bit of a turn over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, Becca’s fiance Garrett caused a stir when he shared a post on Instagram about “Blue Lives Matter.” Very soon after that post, Becca and Rachel Lindsay discussed the situation on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

During that podcast, Becca said that she didn’t agree with Garrett’s post and felt that it was both tone-deaf and poorly timed. Rachel pushed back against her friend, co-host, and fellow The Bachelorette, and Becca wasn’t able to walk away from the discussion necessarily feeling great about how it went.

In the new Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that the ladies released Monday night, Becca walked everybody through the work she’s done in the past week. She explained that she listened back to the podcast after they did it, and she felt she had come up short.

Becca apologized to Rachel and explained a bit of context into where her head was at during that discussion. She said she wasn’t making excuses, but noted that it was all happening at the same time that her grandfather was dying. She also mentioned that there was discord in her relationship with Garrett and with her family that was essentially a distraction.

The Bachelorette star went on to talk about what she has done over the past week to better educate herself on the race-related issues at hand. She also promised to be more proactive and intentional moving forward.

At the end of the segment where Becca spoke extensively about all of this, she acknowledged that she knew fans would wonder what all of this meant for her relationship with Garrett at this point.

“All I can say right now is that I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time, and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point,” Becca detailed.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Garrett’s Instagram activity has prompted outrage from The Bachelorette fans. As his season with Becca aired, it was discovered that he had liked a number of posts that were perceived as problematic by many viewers. The posts he had liked tended to be demeaning or critical of liberals, immigrants, the transgender community, the Parkland school shooting survivors, and a number of other similar topics.

Both Becca and Garrett defended him at the time and he promised to educate himself and do better going forward. Now, this Blue Lives Matter post has seemingly taken many back to that place and left people wondering if Garrett and Becca are truly compatible in terms of their political viewpoints and ideals.

Can Becca and Garrett’s relationship weather this current storm? The Bachelorette fans will be curious to see what comes next for these two, and it sounds as if there are some difficult private discussions happening between the two behind-the-scenes these days.