Chloe Saxon Flashes Her Hourglass Curves While Wearing A Revealing Bikini In New Snap

Chloe Saxon returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share yet another racy pic with her loyal followers. The gorgeous model showed off her hourglass curves as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Chloe looked hotter than ever as she rocked a silver glitter bikini top. The garment exposed her massive cleavage while showcasing her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The scanty bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips as it accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on a gray couch with her back arched and one leg pulled in close to her body. She rested one hand on the furniture next to her as the other touched her hair. The second snap was similar, and featured her wearing a seductive expression on her face.

Chloe wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose curls that tumbled over her shoulder and brushed over her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as brown eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, under eyes, and chin. She appeared to complete the application with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Chloe’s 753,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snaps, clicking the like button more than 3,700 times within the first 30 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“Flawless babe,” one follower wrote.

“Perfect doll,” another stated.

“Stunning absolutely stunning as usual,” a third social media user gushed.

“Sweet Bikini Babe,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about putting her fit figure in the spotlight for her online snaps. She’s been known to rock racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tiny dresses on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a tight black crop top and some matching spandex shorts. That post has collected more than 9,000 likes and over 150 comments to date.