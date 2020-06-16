Ana Cheri Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Sizzling New Workout Snap

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a sizzling new snapshot of herself on Tuesday, June 16. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 12.6 million followers.

The 33-year-old beauty was photographed indoors, while at the gym. She took center stage, posing from her backside while directly in front of the camera. She also exuded a sultry vibe as she shared a pout with the camera, stared directly into its lens, and kept her legs parted.

Ana’s brunette locks, which featured some blond highlights — were pulled back into a high-ponytail and did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves.

She did not look to be wearing makeup in the image, opting to show off her natural beauty. Her face also appeared to be quite flushed — a testament to her intense fitness session.

Still, it was the model’s killer curves that stood out the most, as she flaunted them with an athletic, yet revealing ensemble.

Ana opted for a gray workout top. The garment was quite tight on her as it hugged her busty chest. Furthermore, the top featured a large cut-out in the back, showing off a great deal of skin. She was also able to flaunt her midriff due to the top’s cropped nature.

Ana paired the garment with matching leggings that also left little to the imagination. The pants were quite form-fitting on the model, thus displaying her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. Additionally, as the bottoms had a high-waisted design, they drew eyes toward her slim core.

Ana finished the look off with black baseball cap and a pair of sneakers.

She did not provide a geotag for the post, leaving her location a mystery to fans.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she joked with her fans, stating “did you even workout if your face isn’t red,” before telling them to have a good day. She also mentioned that her outfit was from 1st Phorm.

The snapshot was met with instant support from Ana’s followers, amassing more than 12,000 likes in just 15 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 125 fans also took to the comments sections to compliment her on her beauty, figure, and ensemble.

“Hi cute lady,” one user commented.

“Beautiful,” a second fan added, in Spanish.

“Work of art,” chimed in a third follower.

“You look amazing,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Ana has shared a number of smoking-hot image of herself on Instagram recently. On June 12, she shared some new content that featured her in an animal-print bikini that did not conceal much of her figure, The Inquisitr. That post has amassed more than 213,000 likes since going live.