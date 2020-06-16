Avital Cohen Wears Neon Pink Bikini In Flirty Video

Avital Cohen was pretty in pink in her latest Instagram update. The Israeli model took to the photo-sharing app to post a video that saw her rocking a teeny neon pink bikini while she enjoyed an ocean view.

Avital’s post was a video, and it featured her enjoying the gorgeous view from a balcony. She did not indicate were she was, but it appeared to be a perfect day.

The model’s bikini was tiny, with clear straps, which made it appear smaller than it actually was. The top featured triangle-shaped cups and the bottoms were a low-rise cheeky style. She also wore a long, sheer pink coverup.

The clip began with Avital opening a curtain to reveal a balcony that overlooked a portion of the beach. The clip caught her from behind as she approached the balcony. She rested her hands on a rail as she gazed at the ocean below. The coverup hung loosely off of one of her shoulders, adding a sexy vibe. The camera zoomed out at the ocean and captured part of what appeared to be a hotel.

Another scene captured the bronzed model from the front as she took a sip from a can of Bang energy drink. The front of the coverup was open, exposing the front of her body. A belt tied loosely around her waist called attention to her slender midsection. The lighting caused her skin to appear dark, which caused the straps of the bathing suit to appear almost invisible. Other clips in the video showed Avital sitting in a chair on the balcony as she sipped from the can. Other scenes featured her sitting in a chair while she adjusted the belt of her coverup. She flashed a flirty smile before the video ended.

The update was a smash hit, garnering more than 90,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post, she left a positive message while also plugging the drink.

Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Always creating the perfect moment with your greatness wishing you an amazing week Avital,” one admirer commented.

“goddess of beauty Avital,” a second follower chimed in.

“The goddess. You’re Perfect,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“The hottest woman wow stunning,” a fourth comment read.

Avital thrills her 2 million followers on a regular basis. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in another pink bikini that was adorned with jewels.