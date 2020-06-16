Vicky Aisha Nearly Bursts Out Of A Plunging Swimsuit In Sexy Close-Up: ‘Hello Down There’

Australian tattoo model Vicky Aisha treated her 2.3 million Instagram followers to an eyeful of buxom curves on Tuesday, sharing a sexy close-up that nearly saw her popping out of her swimsuit. The blond bombshell rocked a plunging one-piece that exposed her tremendous cleavage, leaning forward towards the camera to put her voluptuous assets front and center.

The half-body shot captured a stunning view of her hourglass frame, putting a great expanse of skin on show. The swimsuit had no trouble showing off her shapely hips and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut. The number appeared cinched with a thin string, emphasizing her narrow waistline, and sported a pair of cheeky cutouts in the front that flashed a glimpse of her midsection. However, what the look truly spotlighted was her bodacious bosom, all but completely bared by the outrageous neckline. Likewise, her spectacular sleeve tattoos were also on display, as was her thigh and midriff ink.

The revealing bathing suit was a gorgeous butterscotch color that looked flattering against her fair skin tone, accentuating her all-over glow. The item seemed to be a halterneck style and was complete with thin spaghetti straps that were covered by her wavy locks.

Vicky paired the hot look with a chic glam, opting for a face-full of makeup that appeared to include shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow and a glossy rose-pink shade on her full lips. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and contoured, and her sculpted eyebrows were arched.

The blond beauty added a bit of bling with multiple small hoop earrings, in addition to wearing her customary nose ring. She wore her hair down and parted on the side, styling her golden locks in loose waves. Her luscious tresses looked tousled, tumbling over her shoulders in an unruly fashion.

Vicky posed against the backdrop of a white sheet. The simple décor kept the focus on her killer curves, concentrating all of the attention on her phenomenal figure. The model had one arm tucked behind her head, tracing the sinuous contour of her body with the other. She tilted her head to the side and slightly parted her lips in a provocative way, all the while fixing the lens with a longing gaze.

The seductive pose appeared to have sent quite a few pulses racing among her followers, judging by the gushing messages that quickly piled under the photo. In the space of one hour, the post racked up 280 comments, in addition to more than 17,100 likes.

“What a way to start the day!” wrote one person, adding a string of flattering emoji.

“Hello hotttt stuff,” read another comment, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Geez, you are absolutely amazing! By far the most beautiful woman walking this planet,” raved a third fan.

“You are always sooo beautiful,” was a fourth message, trailed by a string of heart-eyes.