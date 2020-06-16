Donald Trump Claims COVID-19 ‘Goes Away’ Even Without A Vaccine

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on safe policing today at the White House Rose Garden. During the event, Trump veered off-script as he made comments ranging from police, school choice, race, the economy, and the coronavirus pandemic. When he touched on the pandemic, Trump predicted that the United States would have a vaccine soon, but he also said that even without a vaccine, COVID-19 would go away.

“It’s an incredible thing. All of these brilliant firms, labs, companies are competing, and I will tell you we’re very far advanced. We already started tests and trials, so I think we’re going to have a very, very good answer to that, very very soon,” said President Trump.

He continued talking, though, and asserted that he believed that the virus would disappear even if the U.S. and the world never develops a vaccine for it.

“I always say, even without it, it goes away, but if we had the vaccine, and we will. If we have therapeutic or cure — one thing sorta blends into the other — it will be a fantastic day, and I think that’s going to happen, and it going to happen very soon.”

After those comments, which came near the end of his speech ahead of today’s signing, Trump also noted that together Americans could accomplish anything. He urged the country to work together as one big family to work together to build up the economy and achieve justice. After his remarks, various law enforcement officials who joined him for the signing came up, and he signed the executive order. The president’s latest order comes in response to the protests, riots, and civil unrest after George Floyd died in the custody of now-former Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

Before his remarks about the novel coronavirus progress, Trump raised eyebrows by noting that people who helped develop an AIDS vaccine were working on one for COVID-19. However, there is no AIDS vaccine. He did seem to realize that, and he also mentioned therapeutic that allow AIDS patients to live their lives instead of being the death sentence it once was for those who became infected.

Today is not the first time that President Trump has said he believed that COVID-19 would go away on its own with or without a vaccine. According to a report from The Independent, the president made similar remarks in early May when he called into a Fox News program. Trump also recently asserted that if the U.S. stopped testing, it would have very few cases of the illness.