Madi Edwards Stuns In A Cheeky Tie-Dye Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun On A Colorful Pool Float

Madi Edwards took advantage of the warm weather this week to enjoy some time at the pool. The Australian model lit up her Instagram page last night with a snap from her relaxing day by the pool that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

In the image, the 24-year-old was seen soaking up the sun as she stretched across a pool float in the water. She laid stomach-down on the colorful inflatable while resting her head on her arms that were crossed underneath her chin. A gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and a cluster of palm trees made up the stunning background of the photo, but it was Madi herself that truly captivated her 690,000 Instagram followers.

The blond bombshell looked like a summer dream as she sunbathed in a minuscule purple-and-white tie-dye bikini from Frankie’s Bikinis that did way more showing than covering up. She appeared to be rocking a halter-style top with thin, string straps that tied tight around her ribcage, highlighting her toned torso. Its open-back design showcased her toned arms and shoulders, which already sported a deep tan.

Madi’s bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, much in part to their scandalous design. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky style that exposed the model’s perky booty nearly in its entirety, as well as her long, sculpted legs. Its thin waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Madi turned her head away from the camera, making it unclear as to whether or not she was wearing any makeup or jewelry. She did, however, add a black baseball cap on top of her blond tresses, which were worn down and slightly damp — likely from a dip in the refreshing water prior to the photo being captured.

The bootylicious snap has garnered considerable attention during its short time on Madi’s feed. It has amassed nearly 15,000 likes within 14 hours of being shared, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“That’s heaven. Wow,” one person wrote.

“Hot hot amazing body,” quipped another fan.

“ARE. YOU. EVEN. REAL,” a third follower questioned.

“Love the vibe,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Madi has never been afraid to show some skin on her Instagram page. In another recent share, the social media sensation showcased her incredible physique in a set of black lace lingerie that left very little to the imagination. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 18,000 likes and 177 comments to date.