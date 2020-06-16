Addison Rae Easterling Shows Off Curvy Figure While Posing On The Beach

TikTok superstar Addison Rae Easterling captured hearts around the world once more on social media after she posted a series of playful new snapshots of herself on Tuesday, June 16. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 19.9 million followers and it caught the attention of thousands just minutes after going live.

She radiated in the two-photo slideshow while hanging out at the beach. Addison took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera while the sky and a large mountain range filled up the background. The 19-year-old further exuded a happy-yet-sultry vibe as she smiled and directed her gaze into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette locks did not appear to be styled as they were pulled back away from her face.

Addison also looked to be wearing some makeup for the series, a move that showed off her natural facial features and elevated her beachside look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, bronzer, and nude-colored lipstick.

Still, despite her beauty, it was her curvy figure that stole the show as she flaunted her body with a stylish outfit.

Her floral bikini top, which tied around her neck and back, did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest. The swimsuit’s cups also revealed a bit of the beauty’s cleavage.

She paired the swimsuit top with a pair of faded blue denim jeans that also highlighted her figure, displaying her curvy hips and pert derriere. The jeans also featured a high-waisted design that drew eyes towards her slim core.

She accessorized the beachside look with a few pieces of jewelry, including large hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

Addison did not reveal which beach she was photographed in.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she simply stated that she was a “fool” for someone.

The new content was met with a staggering amount of support and enthusiasm from fans, garnering more than 800,000 likes in just the first half-hour after going live. More than 17,000 followers also quickly headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, looks, and outfit.

“Ah, so pretty, this makes me want to go to the beach,” one user wrote.

“So cute,” a second admirer added.

“Vibes,” a third follower chimed in.

“Cutie,” a fourth fan asserted.

Addison has blessed her millions of fans with many stunning shots of herself, especially as of late. On June 12, she shared a slideshow that displayed her in a revealing outfit next to her Jeep, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 4.5 million likes.