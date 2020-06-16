Eva Marcille Won’t Be Back For The Next Season Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Eva Marcille, star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, announced on Tuesday that she is giving up her peach. The 35-year-old revealed that she won’t be returning for the show’s upcoming 13th season, telling radio host Ricky Smiley on his Rickey Smiley Morning Show that she is leaving the Bravo series because she feels that her “time is up.”

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo,” she said. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”

She isn’t leaving public life, however. Eva went on to add that she will appear on Rickey’s show and is looking for other ways to make a difference.

“I look forward to serving the community on Rickey Smiley Morning Show and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of color,” she said.

When asked to expand on her statement, Eva explained that she still has young children and she’d like to focus on them and on helping her community rather than focusing on reality television. That’s why she decided that she was done with the show after appearing on it for three seasons

The America’s Next Top Model alum added that filming took a lot of time and made it difficult to be with her new husband and she felt overly-exhausted.

Eva also responded to comments that she said she got from Wendy Williams and Vivica A. Fox who said that she could do better than appearing on the show. She said that while she appreciated the advice, she took the job because she wanted to earn the kind of money that she felt she deserved.

Now, she says, she wants to impact the culture and community rather than working for a big paycheck.

The model and mother said that she had no hard feelings for her former costars, despite a tumultuous season together, and she had nothing but positive wishes for all of the “queens” on the show.

Eva and co-star NeNe Leakes, in particular, had an ongoing feud during season 12, with NeNe saying at one point that she thought Eva should be kicked off the show.

Eva said that she believed her former friend was just taking her personal frustrations out on her, as The Inquisitr previously reported.