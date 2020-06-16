Sarah Houchens Goes Full Bombshell In A Tight Neon Green Bikini With Clear Straps

Sarah Houchens went full bombshell as she delighted her followers when another sexy Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. The fitness model stunned as she reminded her fans in the caption of the post to do what makes them happy.

In the sexy snaps, Sarah looked smoking hot as she rocked a neon green bikini with clear straps. The tiny top fit tightly around her chest to show off her cleavage, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips while exposing her tiny waist, round booty, and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Sarah posed with one knee bent and her booty popped out. She ran her fingers through her hair as she looked towards the ground. In the second snap, she tugged at her bikini bottoms while she arched her back while wearing a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a clear blue sky and green foliage were visible.

Sarah wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long golden locks in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also sported a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and pink eye shadow, as well as black eyeliner and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with glossy pink lips.

Sarah’s 911,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their excitement over the post. The photos garnered more than 2,800 likes within the first 40 minutes after they were published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“Very sweet. I fell in love,” one follower revealed.

“You are so perfect,” another wrote.

“So pretty and with a body to die for,” a third social media user gushed.

“Such a natural beauty!” a fourth person commented.

The model has become known for rocking racy ensembles in her photos. She’s often seen posing in skimpy lingerie, racy bathing suits, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently thrilled her loyal followers when she sported a tiny teal string bikini. To date, that snap has reeled in more than 19,000 likes and over 450 comments.