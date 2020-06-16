Max Boyens & Brett Caprioni Have Reportedly Not Been Fired From Their Jobs At Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurants

The fired 'Vanderpump Rules' star are still technically on LVP's payroll.

Former Vanderpump Rules cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni are still technically employed by Lisa Vanderpump.

The fired Bavo stars reportedly have not yet heard the status of their employment at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurants, which have been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boyens is the general manager of TomTom, while Caprioni works as a waiter at SUR.

An insider said the two are still waiting to hear if they will be asked back to work once the popular eateries reopen.

“Brett and Max haven’t heard anything in regards to their employment at the restaurants yet once they open back up,” the source told Us Weekly. “It’s still all being worked out.”

The pressure is certainly on for Vanderpump to fire Boyens and Caprioni from their restaurant jobs.

In comments to posts on the TomTom and SUR Instagram pages, some are calling for LVP to follow Bravo’s lead and clean house.

“You better fire your MANAGER!!” one commenter wrote on the TomTom page.

“Fire Max!!!!!!! Stand up against racism,” another added.

“Brett has to go,” another wrote on the SUR page.

“Back in January Lisa gave an interview… on why she didn’t fire Max & Brett,” another wrote. “Will she back peddle now or does she stand by her word?”

It was Bravo’s decision to ax newcomers Boyens and Caprioni from Vanderpump Rules, alongside veteran cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, after their past racist actions resurfaced. Vanderpump previously defended the two male employees, saying she believed they changed in the nearly 10 years since some of their tweets were first posted.

The wealthy restaurateur was even put in the hot seat by Andy Cohen during the recent Vanderpump Rules virtual reunion, where she noted that if she fired everyone on her staff who made mistakes, “none” of them would have jobs. Vanderpump added that she has never seen “any inkling” of anything that would her believe that Boyens or Caprioni have racist beliefs today and if she had, they wouldn’t be working for her.

But in her Instagram statement about the cast’s racism scandal and subsequent firings, Vanderpump admitted that over the past few weeks, “many things” about her employees that she had been previously unaware of had been brought to her attention.

Even if Vanderpump succumbs to pressure to fire Boyens and Caprioni from their very visible jobs at her restaurants, Caprioni, at least, still has at least one other employment opportunity with LVP, albeit behind the scenes. The SUR waiter has also worked as Vanderpump’s personal trainer.