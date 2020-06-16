Raven Loso Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Royal Blue Bikini

Raven Loso gave her 3 million Instagram fans something to look at on Tuesday, June 16, when she took to the photo-sharing app to upload an eye-popping image of herself clad in a too-tight bikini that put her signature curves fully on display.

The photo captured the Instagram star sitting in sand amid palm trees and other vegetation. Loso struck a sultry pose for the camera, leaning back onto her support hand as she spread her knees apart. She took the other hand to her head as she closed her eyes with a bright smile on her face.

Loso rocked a royal blue two-piece bathing suit with thin, clear straps. Her top featured itty-bitty triangles that seemed to be a size too-small, allowing her show off quite a bit of underboob and her ample assets. They were supported by two thin strings that went around her neck.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms boasting the same thin straps that were nearly invisible. Loso wore the front part low on her body, exposing her lower stomach and a black Om tattoo, represented by its Sanskrit word. She pulled the straps high on her sides, contrasting her wide hips and small waist.

Loso accessorized her look with a bucket hat, which appeared to be made of denim. She opted to go makeup free for the shot, embracing her natural beauty.

In her caption, Loso urged her fans to click on the link included in her bio to see more pics like this one. Within the first hour, the post has garnered more than 21,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments. Her fans used the opportunity to rave about her good looks, taking to the comments section to shower her in compliments.

“Vibes [string of heart-eyes emoji] happy girls shine brighter! Love you,” one user wrote.

“Everything about this picture screams happiness from the smile to the sun kissed skin and the carefree vibes. Dopeness!” replied another user.

“I’m here for this perfection,” a third fan chimed in.

“You are just beautiful as is!!” added a fourth fan.

Loso often shows off her voluptuous figure to her fans. Last week, she posted a photo of herself in a form-fitting maxi dress, as The Inquisitr has previously written. It was multi-colored, primarily designed in shades of red, orange, brown, yellow, and green, blended together in paint-like streaks of pigment up and down her long-sleeved outfit. For the photo, she turned to her side and then looked over her shoulder into the lens with a big, bright smile on her face.