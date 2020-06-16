Stephanie Marie Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Revealing Black G-String Bikini

Stephanie Marie left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram update on Monday. The fitness model showed some skin while rocking a revealing ensemble.

In the stunning shots, Stephanie sported a barely there sheer black bikini. The tiny top fastened behind her neck and around her back while flaunting her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also clung tightly around her chest and exposed her cleavage.

The matching g-string bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and showcased her tiny waist, round booty, and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers and a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Stephanie posed with her backside towards the camera as she opted to go topless in front of a beaded curtain. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the second shot, she squatted down and tilted her head to the side. In the final snap, she sat on her knees on top of a chair with her back to the lens as she rested her hands on her thighs.

Stephanie wore her long dark hair pulled back into a ponytail high on top of her head. She styled the brunette locks in loose waves that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also sported a natural makeup look. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete her face with soft pink lipstick.

Stephanie’s over 1.8 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 62,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also left over 1,000 messages in the comments section.

“This is PERFECTION,” one follower wrote.

“Very beautiful woman with a amazing body,” another declared.

“Best body on IG,” a third comment read.

“Wow you look amazing,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stephanie is no stranger to putting her fit physique on display in tiny outfits. She recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a minuscule white g-string bikini. That post has earned more than 69,000 likes and over 1,300 comments to date.