Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Insane Figure In Lace Lingerie While Posing On Bed

Internet sensation Bruna Rangel Lima sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she posted an eye-catching new image of herself on Monday, June 15. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the snapshot with her 4.1 million followers, and it became a smash shortly after going live.

The 24-year-old Brazilian model was photographed indoors. Bruna took center stage as she posed directly in front the camera. She exuded a very sexy vibe as she laid out on a bed, while propping her backside out. She further pouted and stared into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond locks — which featured dark roots — were styled in loose curls as they cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder on to the bed.

Bruna also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup in the image, a move that both brought out her natural features and added a touch of glamour to her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, highlighter, and lipstick.

Still, despite her beauty, it was Bruna’s killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them with some revealing lingerie.

She rocked a black and burgundy bra that featured two thin straps, and appeared to be made of a velvet material. Though she hid her assets with her arms, the bra looked to tightly hug Bruna’s figure.

The model paired the top with tiny black underwear that did not leave much to the imagination as they showed off her curvaceous figure. The briefs, which featured a thong design and were made out of lace, especially displayed her bodacious derriere.

The model revealed in the geotag that she was photographed in Boca Raton, Florida, likely inside of her residence.

In the caption, she stated that she was photographed by Pedro Rolle Jr. She also directed fans to the link in her bio for “the rest of the photos.”

The smoking-hot image was received with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from her fans, amassing more than 112,000 likes since going live late Monday night. An additional 975 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, beauty, and revealing outfit.

“So fire,” one social media user commented.

“Very beautiful,” added a second fan.

“You’re a true inspiration to me, thank you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are on fire,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Bruna has posted a number of sexy images to social media lately. Just on June 13, she left fans stunned after rocking a very revealing ensemble that consisted of a thong and T-shirt, showing off her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. That post has since received more than 118,000 likes.