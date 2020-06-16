Ariana James Flaunts Fit Physique In Crop Top & Figure-Hugging Miniskirt

On Monday, June 15, Colombian fitness model Ariana James shared a sizzling snap with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 29-year-old posing outside with trees in the blurred background. She wore a blue-and-white floral pattern crop top with ruched sleeves and a figure-hugging white miniskirt. Ariana had tagged the clothing brand, Samiya Boutique, indicating that is where she received the ensemble. The feminine outfit put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. As for jewelry, she sported numerous earrings and her sparkling engagement ring.

Ariana wore her long locks down in a sleek style and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, peach blush, and pink lipstick. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

For the photo, the Instagram star stood with her shoulders back. She grasped the waistband of her skirt, as she gazed at the photographer, parting her full lips.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to stop focusing on whether someone will judge them for their actions. She assured that by doing so they will feel happier.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes. Many of Ariana’s admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments, in both English and Spanish.

“So cute,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful pic,” added another follower.

“So beautiful perfection,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding both a smiling face and pink heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Ariana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black bralette and a pair of multi-colored underwear. That post has been liked over 190,000 times since it was shared.