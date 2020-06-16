Winnie Harlow Leaves Very Little To The Imagination By The Pool In A Minuscule Pink Bikini

Winnie Harlow is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account just moments ago to stun her 7.9 million followers with another look at her incredible figure. In the image, which can be viewed on Winnie’s Instagram page, the 25-year-old was seen sitting at the edge of her pool with her one leg crossed over the other and her feet dipped in the cool blue water. Behind her, a large umbrella and a sea of towering green trees provided some shade as she worked the camera.

Winnie looked smoking hot as she relaxed by the water in a minuscule, blush pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece included a sports bra-style top clung tightly to her chest to accentuate her slender frame. It had thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a daringly low scoop neckline that teased a glimpse at her ample cleavage.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s matching bikini bottoms were nearly out of sight, though it was obvious that the garment was of a very risque style. Her sculpted legs nearly completely exposed thanks to its daringly cheeky and high-cut style, which also offered a glimpse at Winnie’s pert derriere. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, taut tummy, and abs.

Winnie added some glitz to her pool day ensemble with a pair of trendy hoop earrings and a large initial necklace. Her hair was styled in long dreadlocks that cascaded behind her back, nearly reaching her booty. She also looked to be wearing a bit of makeup to highlight her striking features and natural beauty. The application was simple, appearing to include only a red lip gloss and a thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the steamy snap with love. It has been double-tapped over 55,000 times and racked up 400-plus comments after just 30 minutes of going live.

“Body goals + Beauty goals,” one person wrote.

“Looking gorgeous as always,” quipped another fan.

“I keep asking myself, ‘Can she be any more phenomenal?’ and each image thereafter proves she can,” a third follower commented.

“Love you, Queen,” added a fourth admirer.

Winnie seems to be spending a lot of time at the pool these days. She recently shared another sizzling shot that saw her sporting a pink-and-yellow string bikini by the water. That post proved to be another huge hit with her fans, who have awarded the upload more than 430,000 likes and 2,140 comments to date.