Jax Taylor Responds To Lance Bass’ ‘Confusing And Shocking’ Claims About Their Business Partnership

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star was stunned by his Just Add X partner's story about his standing with the company they founded together.

Jax Taylor is firing back following his business partner Lance Bass‘ claims about their working relationship.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who is currently taking heat amid the racism scandal that had four of his castmates fired from the long-running Bravo reality show, was reportedly stunned by Bass’ recent comments about him on The Daily Popcast With Lance Bass.

On his podcast, Bass predicted that Jax, whose past questionable tweets and comments have resurfaced amid the scandal, will soon be fired from Vanderpump Rules. He also said the controversy will cost Jax “everything” before announcing that the longtime SUR bartender is “stepping down” from their Just Add X partnership. The two debuted their premium mixers line in May.

Bass made it seem as though it was the company’s idea to ax Jax.

“He’ stepping down from Just Add X because, you know, we have to,” the singer said on his podcast. “We can’t be involved and associated with any of this going down. We have to do the right thing.”

But in a statement to E News!, a rep for Jax said Bass’ version of the story differs from what actually happened.

“Last week the Just Add X website had been hacked, showcasing some hateful slurs, which Jax felt horrible about,” a rep for the Vanderpump Rules star said. “In an emotional state, Jax had texted Lance and the Just Add X team offering to step down from the company if that was the direction they wanted to take. The team immediately followed up with a phone call with Lance and the team reassured and fully supported him.”

The rep added that Jax is still a partner in the Just Add X company after it was decided that he would continue to stay on the team and that his partners still “had his back given these unpredictable times.”

“The statements from Lance on the podcast today are not only untrue but also extremely confusing and shocking to say the least. Jax is still very much a partner and founder of Just Add X and supports the team and the brand whole-heartedly.”

Jax’s rep added that this has been “a tough time for everyone involved” and revealed that right now the Bravo star is focused on the health of mother-in-law, Sherri Cartwright, who is currently in the ICU in a Kentucky hospital following surgery complications.

It was less than one year ago that Bass served as the officiant at Jax’s wedding to fellow Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright.