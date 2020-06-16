Lele Pons Shows Off Her Personality While Wearing A High-Waisted Black & White Bikini

Lele Pons treated her fans to yet another sexy Instagram post on Monday night. The racy photos showed the model’s personality as she rocked a stunning bathing suit look.

In the shots, Lele looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a black string bikini top, which boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and exposed her ample cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted white bikini bottoms. The garment featured snaps in the front and clung tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. The bottoms also put her round booty and long, lean legs on full display. Lele’s flat tummy and impressive abs could also be seen in the photos.

In the first pic, Lele sat on a paddle board with her legs apart and her back arched. In the second snap, she turned her body to the side and pushed her booty out as she wore a huge smile on her face.

In the third photo she posed with her backside towards the camera. She covered her booty with her hands and looked over her shoulder while making a silly face. The final shot featured her with her body under the water so that only her nose and the top of her head were visible above the surface.

Lele wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with bright pink lipstick.

Lele’s over 41 million followers went wild for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 1.6 million times in less than 24 hours after the photos went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 15,000 messages.

“Love you,” one follower declared.

“Stunning,” another stated.

“Ohhhhhh I love u so much girl,” a third social media user remarked.

“The last pic tho,” a fourth person wrote, adding crying face emoji for emphasis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lele recently delighted her followers when she posed in a black laced bathing suit. To date, that upload has raked in more than 2.2 million likes and over 14,000 comments.