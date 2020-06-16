Bacarri Rambo Arrested, Former NFL Safety Being Held On Rape Allegation

Former NFL player Bacarri Rambo was on Monday and is currently facing rape allegations, per TMZ. Rambo — who starred as an All-American safety with the Georgia Bulldogs before an NFL career with teams including the Washington Redskins and the Buffalo Bills — is facing allegations that he raped a 21-year-old woman in Georgia.

Rambo’s arrest record on the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office website shows he was booked at 10:02 p.m. Monday evening. Bond was not set at the time of arrest; Rambo will likely receive a bond hearing within the next few days. According to the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government’s website, “bond hearings will take place at 8:30 am by video conference in the Magistrate Court courtroom.”

Police began their investigation into the rape allegations on January 13, responded to a call at 1:17 a.m. at the Georgia Heights Apartments in downtown Athens, Georgia. Rambo lives in an apartment in the complex. According to the police report, however, the incident did not occur at the apartment, per the Athens Banner-Herald.

Rambo has spent the past two college football seasons in the city while serving as a member of the Bulldogs’ support staff. After originally joining the staff as an intern, Rambo has more recently served as a defensive graduate assistant.