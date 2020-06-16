Bacarri Rambo Arrested, Former NFL Safety Being Held On Rape Allegation

Former NFL player Bacarri Rambo was on Monday and is currently facing rape allegations, per TMZ. Rambo — who starred as an All-American safety with the Georgia Bulldogs before an NFL career with teams including the Washington Redskins and the Buffalo Bills — is facing allegations that he raped a 21-year-old woman in Georgia.

Rambo’s arrest record on the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office website shows he was booked at 10:02 p.m. Monday evening. Bond was not set at the time of arrest; Rambo will likely receive a bond hearing within the next few days. According to the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government’s website, “bond hearings will take place at 8:30 am by video conference in the Magistrate Court courtroom.”

Police began their investigation into the rape allegations on January 13, responded to a call at 1:17 a.m. at the Georgia Heights Apartments in downtown Athens, Georgia. Rambo lives in an apartment in the complex, per the Athens Banner-Herald. The call came from a man who said that he had picked up the victim from the complex after she called him, saying that she had been raped by a man who lived there.

A press release by the police read that the victim was a student at the University of Georgia. According to the Athens Banner-Herald report, the victim told investigators that she knew the person the committed the act and showed them an Instagram profile that appeared to belong to the former player. She was then taken to the city’s Family Protection Center.

Rambo has spent the past two college football seasons living in Athens while serving as a member of the Bulldogs’ support staff. After originally joining the staff as an intern, Rambo has more recently served as a defensive graduate assistant. A Georgia athletics representative said on Monday that Rambo was no longer on the staff, but he may have taken classes at the university during the spring semester. In the Bulldogs’ spring football media guide, Rambo is still listed as a member of the staff.

Rambo played for the Bulldogs between 2009 and 2012, starting for three of those years at strong safety and earning an All-America selection in 2011. His 16 career interceptions with the Bulldogs are tied for the all-time program lead. After leaving Georgia, Rambo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Redskins. Following a rocky rookie season, Rambo was waived by Washington only two games into the 2014 season. He would finish the year with the Buffalo Bills and return to the team the following season before spending his final year in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.