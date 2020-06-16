Fitness Model Gabby Allen Shows Off Toned Lower Body In Thong Bikini

Gabby Allen stunned thousands of her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, June 16, with her most recent post. The British fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering snapshot that saw her clad in a skimpy bikini bottom.

Allen — who is also known in the UK for her appearance in the reality show Love Island— was captured standing at the front door, which was painted a hot pink color. She had her back turned toward the camera, as if she had just opened the door to let the someone in. She looked back to glance at the photographer, with fierce eyes and a half-smile.

Allen sizzled in a pair of royal blue bikini bottoms that featured a thong back, which bared her toned glutes and shapely quads. They had thin straps that she tied low on her sides, allowing strings to dangle onto her hips. She paired her thong bikini with a stylish long-sleeved shirt. It had block colors including white, lavender, pink and baby blue. The top appeared to have a button-up front and Allen lifted up the bottom hem to expose her derriere.

Allen wore her blond hair partially loose. She wore the front strands on either side twisted and pulled back, tying on the back for a half-ponytail look. She also rocked a full face of makeup, seemingly including golden brown shadow for a smoky effect, nude lipstick, and bronzer.

Allen paired the pic with a motivational message about setting big goals and working hard to achieve them. She also revealed that her post was an ad for SHEIN UK, and included a comment with a special code for discount. The post has garnered more than 22,100 likes and over 160 comments within the first three hours. Her fans used the occasion to tease her about opening the door in a bikini and raved about her fit physique.

“If you don’t greet me like this at the door when I see you next…I’m gonna be fuming!” one user said.

“All that hard work n u can’t afford jeans,” joked another admirer.

“Makes me wanna be a post man,” a third one added.

“My goal right there! Love this,” raved a fourth fan.

Allen recently flaunted her bikini bod once again with a different Instagram post. As The Inquisitr has noted, she posted a video of herself that she filmed in front of an oval mirror. Allen wore a sporty ensemble that included a black sports bra. The garment had thick shoulder straps and a high, square neckline. It also featured a zipper front, which she halfway unzipped. She paired with with black thong underwear or bikini bottoms that were high-cut.