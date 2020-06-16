Nur Omar Mohamed Dead, Ilhan Omar’s Father Dies At 67 From COVID-19 Complications

Nur Omar Mohamed has died. The father of Minnesota Democratic House Representative Ilhan Omar died at 67 years old of complications from COVID-19, according to an Instagram post from his daughter.

Omar’s post revealed the news of her father’s death after his passing on Monday. As NBC News detailed, Omar shared few specifics about her father’s passing. She did not note when he initially became ill with the virus, nor did she say whether he had any prior medical issues that may have impacted his illness. She also did not detail what complications he endured.

Omar Shared An Emotional Note About Her Father’s Death

The upload Omar shared included a photo of her standing next to her father. The caption started with a verse from the Quran and included an English translation.

Omar wrote she felt tremendous pain and sadness in sharing that her father had died. She added there were no words adequate to describe what he meant to not only her, but to everyone else who knew him.

Those who have followed Omar’s political career were already familiar with her father. Born in Somalia, he raised her and her siblings there after her mother died. When conditions in their native country became dangerous, they fled to Kenya, where they lived for several years in a refugee camp.

When Omar was a child, she immigrated with her family to the United States. She built a political career in Minnesota, which led to her being elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. She was the first Somali-American to be elected to Congress.

Omar’s Father Joined Her When She Was Sworn In

Omar’s father shared a powerful note on her Instagram page as they prepared for her swearing-in. He wrote about how they had first arrived in Washington, D.C. 23 years prior to the event, landing in America as refugees from a camp in Kenya. He detailed how they had heard about the promise of America and could not imagine what was in store for them.

The night before she was sworn in, Omar took a video showing her in a vehicle with her father. She shared it via McClatchy DC and talked about how it was the first time they had been back to D.C. since they arrived in America. She giggled a bit as she talked with her father about their history and the upcoming ceremony.

Mohamed said he would “for sure” cry during the ceremony and Omar said she only accomplished what she did because of his help and support. She went on to say she was happy to have had her dad with her along her journey. She also stated a number of other family members were flying in to witness the historical moment.

Omar’s Twitter and Instagram posts revealing her father’s death received a lot of support, even from people who noted they typically did not agree with her politics. Thousands commented and offered their prayers during this difficult time, as those from both sides of the aisle seemed impacted by the difficult loss of her clearly beloved father.

In April, Omar had criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She cautioned that she believed hundreds of thousands of people would die as a result of his failed management of the crisis, likely never anticipating that the situation would hit so close to home.